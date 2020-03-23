Contrasting Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (NASDAQ:HRGLY)

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HARGREAVES LANS/ADR N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HARGREAVES LANS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 108.73%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than HARGREAVES LANS/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HARGREAVES LANS/ADR $540.00 million 14.71 $320.16 million $1.17 28.62 Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.46 $61.60 million $1.12 9.20

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HARGREAVES LANS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including SIPPs, annuities, drawdown, and mix and match pensions; share dealing services, such as overseas share dealing, initial public offerings and share offers, certificated share dealing, and exchange traded funds and exchange traded commodities/currencies; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers personal and business currency services; Junior ISA, SIPP, and investment accounts; and financial advisory services comprising investment management, lump sum investment, pension consolidation, portfolio restructuring, retirement planning, and estate planning services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

