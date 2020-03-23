Contrasting Fastly (FSLY) & The Competition

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fastly to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Fastly Competitors -6.41% -92.83% -5.86%

This table compares Fastly and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million N/A -25.30 Fastly Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 2.65

Fastly’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fastly and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fastly Competitors 2271 10074 17686 952 2.56

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $25.61, indicating a potential upside of 44.63%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.38%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fastly beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

