ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 126.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

NYSE COP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. 2,603,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,541,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

