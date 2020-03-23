Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Buys $866,829.60 in Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 55,566 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $866,829.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 43,450 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $663,047.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 23,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $381,038.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 89,262 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.42.

CODI opened at $12.51 on Monday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $754.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

