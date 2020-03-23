Comparing Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) and ENEVA S A/S (NYSE:ENEVY)

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Pampa Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pampa Energia and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia 23.97% 17.40% 7.00% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Volatility & Risk

Pampa Energia has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energia and ENEVA S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia $2.84 billion 0.21 $692.00 million $9.50 0.99 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

Pampa Energia has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pampa Energia and ENEVA S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia 0 4 1 0 2.20 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pampa Energia currently has a consensus target price of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 160.76%. Given Pampa Energia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Summary

Pampa Energia beats ENEVA S A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

