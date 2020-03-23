Comparing Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) & Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS)

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) and Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

90.1% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group -15.46% 1.00% 0.86% Basic Energy Services -17.69% -63.44% -15.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natural Gas Services Group and Basic Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Basic Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Natural Gas Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Basic Energy Services has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.66%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Basic Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $65.48 million 1.09 $430,000.00 $0.08 66.00 Basic Energy Services $964.72 million 0.01 -$144.60 million ($3.63) -0.12

Natural Gas Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services. Basic Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Basic Energy Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower. The company also assembles compressor components into compressor units for rent or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; exchanges and rebuilds program for screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services. The Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. The Water Logistics segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; saltwater production; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 823 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 83 saltwater disposal facilities. The Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.