Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) is scheduled to release its Q4 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELP opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELP. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

