Commerzbank Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €50.60 ($58.84) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koenig & Bauer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.45 ($48.20).

Shares of SKB stock opened at €16.58 ($19.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €18.99 ($22.08) and a one year high of €48.04 ($55.86). The firm has a market cap of $273.98 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

