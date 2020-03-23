Commerzbank Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €140.84 ($163.77).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Hannover Re stock opened at €115.60 ($134.42) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €164.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €164.27. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.