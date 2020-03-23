Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 132,400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $220,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $137.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

