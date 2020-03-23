Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,244,610,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,438,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

