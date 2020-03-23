Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGNX. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. Analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.