Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 396,626 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Codexis worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Codexis by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Codexis by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Codexis by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $234,162.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,808.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,202 shares of company stock worth $465,962 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

CDXS stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $528.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.69. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

