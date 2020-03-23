CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CMCX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 158.33 ($2.08).

CMCX stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.04) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.20 ($2.42). The firm has a market cap of $440.04 million and a P/E ratio of 17.82.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

