Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.