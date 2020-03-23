Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective for the company.

LON:CSH opened at GBX 78.80 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. Civitas Social Housing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.89 ($1.39). The stock has a market cap of $490.15 million and a PE ratio of 18.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

