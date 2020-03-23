Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of STT stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $206,390,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

