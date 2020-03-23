Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ITV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 147.25 ($1.94).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 63.16 ($0.83) on Thursday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 4.64%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

