Citigroup Downgrades Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Neutral

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $87.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.