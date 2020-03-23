Citigroup Cuts Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Price Target to $0.90

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $0.90 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 66.91% from the stock’s current price.

DO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:DO opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $374.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,755 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

