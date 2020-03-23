CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) CEO Acquires $488,250.00 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,742,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

