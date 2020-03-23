Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.17. 31,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

