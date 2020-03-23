Cim LLC Sells 270 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,859,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 139,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 979,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $154,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,303,324 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $205,534,000 after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.