Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.16. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 119,970 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.