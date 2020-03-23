CIBC Trims Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Target Price to C$8.00

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 million and a PE ratio of -15.17. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52-week low of C$4.65 and a 52-week high of C$12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.99.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

