Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after buying an additional 709,767 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,472,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb by 15,680.7% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 255,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $101.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

