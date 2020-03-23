Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,494,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

