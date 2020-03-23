Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $292.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.01. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

