Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4,160.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. 524,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,511,364. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.