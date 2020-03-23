Cerillion (LON:CER) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LON:CER opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 258.50 ($3.40).

About Cerillion

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

