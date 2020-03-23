Cerillion (LON:CER) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LON:CER opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 258.50 ($3.40).

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

