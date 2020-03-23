Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $95.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Celanese from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

