Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cel-Sci in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of CVM opened at $11.95 on Friday. Cel-Sci has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

