CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $79.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.43. CDW has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.