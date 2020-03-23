C&C Group (LON:CCR) Lifted to “Equal weight” at Barclays

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 310 ($4.08). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

CCR opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.97) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.41. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.50 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83).

In other C&C Group news, insider Emer Finnan bought 2,600 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,906 ($13,030.78). Also, insider Jim Thompson bought 2,895 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £13,953.90 ($18,355.56). Insiders bought 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,990 in the last quarter.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

