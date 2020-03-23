CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,557 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

