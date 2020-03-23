Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Buys $3,054,000.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $3,054,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Clifford Sosin purchased 127,444 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $5,694,197.92.

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin purchased 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96.

Cardlytics stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $696.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

