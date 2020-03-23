Cardano Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $737.04 million and $91.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.02716195 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001291 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008028 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, OKEx, Coinbe, ABCC, Gate.io, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Exmo, CoinFalcon, Binance, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Indodax, DragonEX, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Bithumb, Huobi and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

