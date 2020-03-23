Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CPFH opened at $750.00 on Friday. Capital Financial has a 52 week low of $500.00 and a 52 week high of $901.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $900.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $900.65.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc, a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services.

