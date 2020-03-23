Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS CPFH opened at $750.00 on Friday. Capital Financial has a 52 week low of $500.00 and a 52 week high of $901.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $900.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $900.65.
About Capital Financial
