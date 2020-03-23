Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.10) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday. Capital Drilling has a 12-month low of GBX 33.05 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Capital Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

About Capital Drilling

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

