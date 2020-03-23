Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $53.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. Pfizer has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 922,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after buying an additional 33,632 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

