Canaccord Genuity Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$1.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

TVE opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

