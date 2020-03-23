Canaccord Genuity Cuts Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.00

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.80 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a negative rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.40.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.90. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

