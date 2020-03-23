Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

CLXT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 543.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 750 shares of company stock worth $5,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

