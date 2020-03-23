Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after buying an additional 1,669,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,116,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,491,000 after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,304,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

