C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after buying an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,657,000 after purchasing an additional 507,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,185,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $63.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

