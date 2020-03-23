BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after acquiring an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.27. 52,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,878. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

