Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

