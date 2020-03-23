Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700 at Deutsche Bank

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BRBY. Main First Bank cut Burberry Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Burberry Group to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,454 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,735.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,018.87.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

