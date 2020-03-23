Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Main First Bank lowered shares of Burberry Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,735.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,018.87. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,454 ($19.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.