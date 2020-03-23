BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,602 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.